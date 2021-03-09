NCAA Bracketology 2021: Real-Time Seed and Region Projections for All 68 Teams

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

March Madness starts long before Selection Sunday, and we will be providing live updates to the projected 2021 men's NCAA tournament bracket throughout the pre-tourney chaos better known as Championship Week.

While some outlets will claim they're doing live bracket updates and then go an hour or more without accounting for wild upsets or championship games in one-bid leagues, we'll be making any necessary changes as soon as games end. Barring any technical glitches or internet outages (fingers crossed), my goal is to have the bracket updated within five minutes of each noteworthy result.

Whether the game tips off at noon or midnight, I'll be here.

As Jon Rothstein says, "We sleep in May." (Donations in the form of caffeinated beverages are always welcome.)

After the projected field, we'll preview/recap noteworthy games of the day and provide a rundown of the last five in and first five out.

If anything seems out of place, you want to argue about where a team should be seeded or you just have a fun bracketology question, Twitter is the best place to find me. I'll also be checking comments on the app periodically.

Last Updated: Tuesday 2:30 a.m. ET

Play-In Games:

Region 1 No. 16 Seed: Prairie View A&M vs. North Carolina A&T

Region 2 No. 16 Seed: Appalachian State vs. Hartford

Region 1 No. 12 Seed: Utah State vs. Xavier

Region 2 No. 12 Seed: Colorado State vs. Drake

Tuesday's Big Games

WCC Championship: Gonzaga vs. BYU (9 p.m. ET)

Round III of Gonzaga-BYU is easily the game of the day. In each of the regular-season games, Gonzaga jumped out to a huge early lead. It was 23-2 seven minutes into the game in Spokane and 15-2 barely three minutes into the game at Provo. But BYU out-scored Gonzaga the rest of the way in both games. If the Cougars can avoid that early punch in the mouth this time, maybe they could pull off the upset. (Gonzaga will still be a No. 1 seed no matter what.)

CAA Championship: Drexel vs. Elon (7 p.m. ET)

Horizon Championship: Cleveland State vs. Oakland (7 p.m. ET)

NEC Championship: Bryant vs. Mount St Mary's (7 p.m. ET)

For each of these three early conference championship games, the winner figures to land somewhere in the Nos. 61-64 range on the overall seed list—aka bottom half of No. 15 seed line or top half of No. 16 seed line. Don't lock them into that range just yet, though. If there's carnage in some of the other one-bid leagues finishing up later in the week, the CAA, NEC and Horizon League champs could slide up a bit. (Both Bryant and Elon are seeking their first ever trip to the NCAA tournament.)

Summit Championship: North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts (9 p.m. ET)

North Dakota State has won four of the last nine Summit League championships. But if you're a fan of walking buckets, tune in to watch Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. At 24.4 points per game, he is the nation's leading scorer. In an early December game against Oklahoma State, he went off for 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds. The Golden Eagles would be a scary No. 15 or No. 16 seed if they can win this game.

Duke vs. Boston College (4:30 p.m. ET)

Almost no bubble action on Tuesday, aside from this one team from Durham that we've been talking about nonstop for months. Winning this ACC tournament first-round game wouldn't do anything to improve Duke's resume. The Blue Devils would still fall somewhere in that "Next Five Out" range with a lot of work left to do on Wednesday-Friday. However, a loss to Boston College would officially eliminate them from the conversation.

The Bubble

Fifth-to-Last In: Wichita State Shockers (15-4, NET: 65, KenPom: 72)

The metrics aren't pretty, but Wichita State has neither a Quadrant 3 nor Quadrant 4 loss, and the home win over NET No. 5 Houston is quite the feather in the cap. The Shockers will draw either Temple or South Florida on Friday and would then face the winner of SMU vs. Cincinnati. Losing to any of those four opponents would go down as the Shockers' worst loss of the season, but they should be in great dancing shape if they can reach the AAC championship.

Fourth-to-Last In: Colorado State Rams (17-5, NET: 50, KenPom: 61)

The season-ending loss at Nevada brought the Rams back to the pack a bit, but it wasn't a terrible misstep. Three-point Quadrant 2 losses aren't great, of course, but it only cost them a couple spots on the overall seed list. That said, there's not a whole lot of meat on this resume. CSU split each of its season series with Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State; it lost at Saint Mary's and Nevada; and those were the only eight games played against the top two quadrants. An immediate MWC tournament loss to Fresno State or New Mexico would be a disaster, but even a close loss to Utah State in the semifinals would leave the Rams perilously perched on the bubble.

Third-to-Last In: Drake Bulldogs (25-4, NET: 47, KenPom: 55)

Without fail, there's always a bubble team that loses in its conference tournament a week before Selection Sunday, left to sweat buckets day after day. As things currently stand, Drake would probably get in. The Bulldogs had two iffy losses at Bradley and Valparaiso, but they went 5-0 vs. Quadrant 2, won one game against Loyola-Chicago and battled well in the MVC championship loss to the Ramblers. But we'll have to wait and see what the bubble teams in the ACC, Big East, Mountain West, AAC and SEC tournaments can do later this week.

(Bonus note: If Drake slips onto the wrong side of the bubble, it would almost certainly have the option of becoming one of the four "at-large replacement teams" placed on standby in the event that an at-large team is unable to play its first tournament game. Not only will Drake be sweating until Selection Sunday, but it might be waiting until the following Saturday to find out if it gets to play in the tournament.)

Second-to-Last In: Utah State Aggies (18-7, NET: 48, KenPom: 44)

Utah State was somewhat up a creek without a paddle two weeks ago after getting swept by Boise State. But while others on the bubble (and in the MWC) have been dropping games left and right, the Aggies swept Nevada and won one game each against Wyoming and Fresno State. Nothing fantastic in that bunch, but not losing is always a good thing. They will now face either UNLV or Air Force to likely draw Colorado State in the MWC semifinals. Win the first and at least put up a good fight in the second and Utah State has a chance.

Last Team In: Xavier Musketeers (13-7, NET: 57, KenPom: 60)

Xavier lost five of its final seven regular-season games, four of which were against teams not projected to make the tournament (St. John's, Providence, Georgetown and Marquette). The Musketeers did pick up a huge home win over Creighton along the way, though, and that (plus Boise State's recent Quadrant 4 loss) keeps them just barely on the good side of the cut line for now. They might need to beat the Bluejays again, though. If they beat Butler on Wednesday, they would face Creighton the following evening.

First Team Out: Boise State Broncos (18-7, NET: 43, KenPom: 57)

Nothing like ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak, punctuated by a Quadrant 4 loss, am I right? Boise State looked like a near-lock to make the tournament after finishing off its mid-February sweep of Utah State, but back-to-back close losses to San Diego State followed by a terrible home loss to Fresno State leaves the Broncos with work to do. They will draw Nevada in the No. 4/No. 5 game of the MWC quarterfinals. The winner will presumably face San Diego State in the semifinals. Boise State's 0-4 record against those teams this season does not bode well.

Second Team Out: Syracuse Orange (15-8, NET: 49, KenPom: 51)

It wouldn't be March without Syracuse smack dab on the bubble. The Orange have home wins over Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, as well as a season sweep of NC State. But they better beat the Wolfpack for a third time in the second round of the ACC tournament. A subsequent win over Virginia would do the trick.

Third Team Out: Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, NET: 44, KenPom: 49)

The Billikens have a respectable resume with home wins over LSU and St. Bonaventure and just the one awful loss (at La Salle). But if the selection committee is going to cut anyone some slack for poor play after a COVID-19 pause, Saint Louis should be near the top of that list. The Billikens went more than a month between games (Dec. 23 to Jan. 26) before suffering back-to-back losses, one of which was that La Salle game.

There has been some chatter about Saint Louis wanting to schedule something of an emergency, last-minute, BracketBusters game against some other already-finished bubble team hoping to play its way into the field. Would Drake dare it? Maybe Belmont after its OVC championship loss? Stay tuned.

Fourth Team Out: Seton Hall Pirates (13-12, NET: 58, KenPom: 53)

The win-loss record doesn't disqualify Seton Hall. Maryland is in the projected field at 15-12 overall. However, Maryland is in because it has impressive road wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Rutgers and only one unsightly loss (at Northwestern). Seton Hall's only win over a definite tournament team was against Connecticut (sans James Bouknight), and the Pirates have five losses to teams not projected to dance. They must beat St. John's on Thursday. They probably need to take down Villanova on Friday, too, assuming the Wildcats win their quarterfinal matchup.

Fifth Team Out: Ole Miss Rebels (15-10, NET: 53, KenPom: 50)

Ole Miss has perhaps the most "normal year" bubble resume of the bunch, boasting a healthy dose of both nice wins and questionable losses. The Rebels swept Missouri and won a home game against Tennessee. They were also swept by Georgia, lost at Vanderbilt, lost a home game to Mississippi State and went 0-2 in nonconference games against teams outside of Quadrant 4 (Dayton and Wichita State). They'll draw South Carolina on Thursday for the right to face LSU in the SEC quarterfinals. Win both and they'll have a great case for a bid.

Others Still Under Some Consideration (in no particular order): Duke, Memphis, NC State, SMU, Richmond, Stanford, St. John's, Belmont

Kerry Miller covers men's college basketball and college football for Bleacher Report.