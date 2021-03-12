Big Ten Tournament 2021: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Each of the eight best teams the Big Ten has to offer were in action Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament.

All of the top eight seeds advanced to the quarters, meaning some of the top teams in the nation were looking to punch their tickets to the semis.

Among the teams slated for action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis were fourth-seeded Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 3 Illinois and No. 5 Iowa.

Here is a full rundown of Friday's Big Ten tournament results thus far, as well as a look at where the Big Ten tourney bracket stands.

Big Ten Quarterfinals Results/Schedule

(1) Michigan def. (8) Maryland, 79-66

(5) Ohio State vs. (4) Purdue, 2 p.m. ET

(7) Rutgers vs. (2) Illinois, 6:30 p.m. ET

(6) Wisconsin vs. (3) Iowa, 9 p.m. ET

Friday Scores

Michigan 79, Maryland 66

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the eighth-seeded Maryland Terrapins 79-66 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament on Friday.

Michigan looked to be in dire straits in the first half, but it closed the half on a 16-2 run to take a 40-38 lead into halftime.

Franz Wagner scored the go-ahead bucket in the closing seconds of the opening half on the ninth assist of the game up to that point by Mike Smith:

It was a remarkable turn of events, as the Terrapins were dominating and received an especially big boost from a highlight-reel dunk by Aaron Wiggins:

Even so, Michigan had all the momentum on its side, and it never relinquished the lead aside from a brief tie in the opening seconds of the second half.

The Wolverines actually had to close out the win without head coach Juwan Howard, who was ejected about midway through the second half after he and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon got into a heated argument:

The two sidelines converged and had to be separated so that things didn't escalate further. Michigan led by 10 at that time, and it was never in danger of losing that lead even after Howard was ejected.

Maryland outshot Michigan for much of the first half, but the Wolverines flipped the script and ended up winning the statistical battle.

Michigan shot 51.7 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three and 100 percent (7-for-7) from the free-throw line, compared to 48.1 percent, 30.8 percent and 75 percent for Maryland.

The Wolverines also had 21 assists to 16 for the Terps, and that was primarily thanks to Smith, who put himself in elite company, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Smith scored a career-high 18 points and added a Big Ten tournament record 15 assists to pace the Wolverines.

Michigan also got big performances from Wagner and Eli Brooks, who both scored 16 points. Maryland's Eric Ayala led all scorers with 19.

While Michigan has advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, Maryland fell to 16-12 on the season and must now await its fate with regard to whether it did enough to make the NCAA tournament.