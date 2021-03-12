    Video: Michigan's Juwan Howard Ejected After Arguing with Maryland's Turgeon

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, front, is restrained after being ejected from the game in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was ejected during the second half of Friday's Big Ten tournament game against Maryland:

    Both Howard and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon were assessed technical fouls after an argument between the two on the sidelines. Howard was later called for a second technical foul, which leads to an automatic ejection.

    The altercation came during a media timeout with 10 minutes, 44 seconds left on the clock of the quarterfinal matchup. Michigan held a 10-point lead at the time and went to win 79-66.

    After the game, Howard gave his side of the story:

    Howard was the Big Ten Coach of the Year and is a top candidate for the National Coach of the Year Award after leading Michigan to a 19-3 record and a conference regular-season title in his second season with the program.

