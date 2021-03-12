Video: Michigan's Juwan Howard Ejected After Arguing with Maryland's Turgeon

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was ejected during the second half of Friday's Big Ten tournament game against Maryland:

Both Howard and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon were assessed technical fouls after an argument between the two on the sidelines. Howard was later called for a second technical foul, which leads to an automatic ejection.

The altercation came during a media timeout with 10 minutes, 44 seconds left on the clock of the quarterfinal matchup. Michigan held a 10-point lead at the time and went to win 79-66.

After the game, Howard gave his side of the story:

Howard was the Big Ten Coach of the Year and is a top candidate for the National Coach of the Year Award after leading Michigan to a 19-3 record and a conference regular-season title in his second season with the program.