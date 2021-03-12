SEC Tournament 2021: Quarterfinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

For the first time since 2014, the SEC tournament champions will be neither Kentucky nor Auburn. The Wildcats (who won every year from 2015-18) were defeated by Mississippi State in the second round Thursday, while the Tigers (the 2019 champs) are serving a self-imposed postseason ban.

So who will rise up and win this year's tournament? It will be one of the eight teams playing in quarterfinal matchups on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Alabama, which is the No. 1 seed and SEC regular-season champion, is the tournament favorite ahead of its quarterfinal matchup against Mississippi State. Arkansas (No. 2 seed), LSU (No. 3) and Tennessee (No. 4) were the other teams that received double byes and will be playing its first games of the tourney Friday.

Here's a look at the schedule, followed by a prediction for each of the four games.