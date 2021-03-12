Big Ten Tournament 2021: Quarterfinal Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After a few days off following the end of the regular season, the top four teams in the Big Ten will be back in action Friday. They'll each be playing in a quarterfinal matchup in the conference tournament, which is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan (No. 1 seed), Illinois (No. 2), Iowa (No. 3) and Purdue (No. 4) will all be looking to avoid being knocked off by a lower-seeded team and advance to Saturday's semifinals. The winners of those games will then play in the championship game on Sunday.

So far, there haven't been any big upsets through the first two rounds of the Big Ten tournament. Ohio State (No. 5 seed), Wisconsin (No. 6), Rutgers (No. 7) and Maryland (No. 8) were all victorious in quarterfinal contests on Thursday.

Will there be any surprises in store on Friday? Here's a look at the quarterfinals schedule, along with predictions for each game.