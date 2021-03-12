Big 12 Tournament 2021: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Baylor has lost only one game this season, and it won the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time in program history by going 13-1 in conference play. The Bears returned to action in Thursday's quarterfinals, holding on for a 74-68 win over Kansas State.

Now, Baylor will face a greater test in Oklahoma State, which reached this point by beating West Virginia for the second time in six days. However, the Cowboys lost to the Bears twice during the regular season.

Baylor beat Oklahoma State 81-66 on the road on Jan. 23, 81-70 at home on March 4.

If the Bears are going to notch a third victory over the Cowboys, they'll likely need to find a way to stop freshman guard Cade Cunningham. In Oklahoma State's quarterfinal win, Cunningham had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, and he's leading the Big 12 with 19.7 points per game this season.

But Baylor has the offensive power to outmatch Cunningham and Oklahoma State, as the Bears rank first in the Big 12 in points per game (84.8), field-goal percentage (49.9) and three-point percentage (42.8). They shot 53.1 percent from the field and went 9-of-22 (40.9 percent) from long range in their quarterfinal win. Still, Kansas State gave Baylor a close game.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. It's hard to beat a team three times," Bears junior guard Davion Mitchell said.

That's the same reason Baylor could have another close game against Oklahoma State on Friday. But the Bears should hold on for a victory and advance into Saturday's championship game.

Baylor is a stronger all-around team and is capable of halting Oklahoma State's recent momentum. The Bears will get hot from behind the arc in the second half, and that will help them build a big enough advantage to hold off a late push from the Cowboys.

Prediction: Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 73