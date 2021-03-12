7 Wrestlers for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to Feud with Long-Term

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns has been riding high as the Universal champion since August and is arguably the best thing going in WWE today. Heading into WrestleMania 37, he's doing some of the strongest work of his career and has everybody on SmackDown hot on his heels.

In the last two months alone, he has made enemies out of Kevin Owens, Edge and Daniel Bryan. Even WWE official Adam Pearce has been caught in the crosshairs at times and has expressed interest in giving Reigns his comeuppance.

Barring any untimely injuries, it's safe to say Reigns will have a place at the top of the card for the foreseeable future. Regardless of whether he emerges from WrestleMania with the gold still in his grasp, he has become the focal point of the blue brand, and for good reason.

Thankfully, there are still so many people he has yet to feud with that his current character is bound to have a long shelf life. Even those he has crossed paths with can continue to chase his championship, as he's proved to have exceptional chemistry with just about everyone he's interacted with.

Long-term, these are the seven Superstars who will ensure Reigns' run as Universal champion is as must-see as possible. Greatness is virtually guaranteed with each one of these feuds based on the history The Tribal Chief has with all of them.