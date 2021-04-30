Rondale Moore Drafted by Cardinals: Arizona's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

One of the NFL draft's most exciting prospects is off the board after the Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Here's a look at how Arizona's depth chart shakes out with Moore in the mix:

QB: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

RB: Chase Edmonds, James Conner

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins

WR2: Christian Kirk

WR3: Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella

TE: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels

LT: D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones



LG: Justin Pugh, Max Garcia



C: Rodney Hudson, Lamont Gaillard



RG: Brian Winters, Justin Murray

RT: Kelvin Beachum, Branden Bowen

In 2018, Moore's lone full season at Purdue, he caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding 21 carries for 213 rushing yards and two scores. He was named a first-team All-American after the year ended.

His best game occurred against previously undefeated Ohio State in a 49-20 upset win over the Buckeyes when he caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two scores.

Moore only played seven games over the next two seasons for various reasons, but he still had 692 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns during that span. He suffered a left hamstring injury in the fourth game of the 2019 season and missed the rest of the year.

He initially opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft but changed his mind. Unfortunately, Moore still missed the first four of Purdue's seven games because of a hamstring injury suffered during training camp.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Moore 30th overall among all draft prospects and seventh among wide receivers. He was given a grade of 7.9, putting him on the high end of the potential NFL starter grouping.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network listed some positives on Moore, writing the following in part:

"Rondale Moore should be considered one of the 2021 NFL Draft's most electric prospects, but he's also one of the biggest wildcards in the process. When healthy, Moore is a multi-purpose weapon who can break open a football game with any touch of the football; he's provided run after catch, special teams plays, rushing usage out of the backfield, and vertical receiving over the middle of the field. There isn't a lot that Moore cannot do."

Crabbs also noted durability concerns and said that his ideal role is as a "Swiss Army knife" and "return specialist with a rotational role in the offensive game plan."

We'll soon find out how Arizona uses Moore, who could develop into one of the NFL's most explosive playmakers.