Kyle Van Noy, Patriots Agree to Reported 2-Year Contract Worth Up to $13.2M

The New England Patriots are running things back with linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who won two Super Bowls with the franchise earlier in his career.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Patriots were bringing him back on a two-year deal that is worth up to $13.2 million.

Van Noy confirmed as much:

It was something of a surprise that the 29-year-old was even available this offseason considering he signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2020. However, the Dolphins did not bring him back, meaning New England now has a veteran and playoff-tested leader in its front seven who is familiar with the team's defensive system.

The BYU product entered the league as a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014.

Detroit traded him to the Patriots during his third season, and he proceeded to win two Super Bowls with the AFC East team. He didn't win another Lombardi Trophy with the Dolphins but was a captain and tallied 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a career-best six passes defended in 14 games.

While he didn't post 92 tackles like he did in 2018 for the Patriots, Van Noy showed off his versatility by defending passes, rushing the passer and stuffing the run.

Despite that production, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported in March the Dolphins chose to release him just one season into the four-year deal after failing to find a trade partner. Miami saved approximately $9.8 million in salary-cap space with the move, which was notable considering the cap decreased from the previous year.

Van Noy released a statement suggesting he was not pleased with the move:

"I am surprised and disappointed in their decision. As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field."

He seemed to be motivated to continue playing at a high level and is at an age when he should still remain productive in the immediate future.

Now Van Noy will try to win a third Super Bowl with the same team he won his first two.