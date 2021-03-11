Falcons, Panthers, Lions Each Sending 2 Reps to Trey Lance's NDSU Pro Day

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Numerous general managers and head coaches of teams currently slated to pick in the top eight of the 2021 NFL draft will be attending North Dakota State Trey Lance's pro day in person Friday, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

That list includes New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell and Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule.

The Jets are slated to pick No. 2 overall in this year's draft. The Falcons, Lions and Panthers have the fourth, seventh and eighth picks, respectively.

Lance is currently ranked third among quarterbacks and seventh overall on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's list of the top 100 draft-eligible prospects. He was given a grade of 8.75 out of 10, putting him in the "Immediate Impact NFL Starter" section of the scouting scale.

Lance only played one game for North Dakota State during the 2020-21 season, completing 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas on October 3. He dominated from the ground, rushing for 143 yards and two scores.

The Bison's 2020 season has shifted into the spring of 2021 along with the majority of Division I-FCS teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lance is not playing for North Dakota State anymore as he prepares for the draft.

His one full season as the North Dakota State starting quarterback ended with him completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions in addition to 1,100 rushing yards and 14 scores in 2019.

We'll soon find out where Lance lands with the NFL draft fewer than two months away. The first round is slated to take place Thursday, April 29.