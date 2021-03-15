New Day Beats Hurt Business, Wins WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

Credit: WWE.com

The New Day beat Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on Monday to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

With the victory, they are now 11-time tag team champions in WWE.

Last week, the two groups renewed a rivalry that began in December when Alexander and Benjamin beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to win the Raw Tag Team Championships at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

The New Day never received an opportunity to regain the titles, but it was announced last week on Raw that the team's long-awaited return would occur on this week's show.

While it can be argued that Kingston and Woods have been on a downturn since dropping the titles to The Hurt Business, they have been on a roll as of late, scoring a pair of tag team victories over Retribution on Raw last month.

Also, after the title opportunity was announced last week, Woods defeated Benjamin in a singles match, giving the challengers even more momentum ahead of Monday's contest.

The Hurt Business has held much of the gold on Raw since December. In addition to Alexander and Benjamin winning the tag straps a few months ago, Bobby Lashley held the United States Championship for almost six months.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The All Mighty dropped it at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21, but it wasn't long before he beat The Miz to become the new WWE champion.

The New Day faced a tough challenge going up against the most dominant group in WWE currently, especially given the possibility of Lashley, MVP or both getting involved in the match in some way.

Even so, Kingston and Woods had a fighting chance given that they, along with Big E, have developed into one of the greatest and most decorated tag teams in WWE history in recent years.

The New Day is atop the Raw tag team division once again, but the lack of credible challengers on the red brand means it wouldn't be surprising to see The Hurt Business get a rematch at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).