Jax, Baszler Beat Banks, Belair; Retain Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks and 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair on Sunday at Fastlane to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Baszler capitalized on dissension between Banks and Belair to roll up the former from behind and secure the pinfall.

As the champions celebrated their win, the challengers continued their argument inside the ring, with Banks slapping The EST of WWE.

Sunday marked a rematch from last month's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which saw Banks and Belair fall short in their bid to knock off Jax and Baszler and secure the women's tag team titles.

At Elimination Chamber, Reginald played a significant role in Banks and Belair losing, as his attempt to interfere by handing The Boss a champagne bottle backfired and resulted in her getting pinned by Jax.

He continued to stick his nose in the business of Banks and Belair in subsequent weeks, leading to The Boss slapping him and telling him to get lost. Jax was there to pick up the pieces, though, as she recruited him to join her and Baszler.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Reginald on their side this time around, Jax and Baszler had an added element in their favor at Fastlane, and Banks and Belair had to account for his antics.

While the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line, much of the focus was on The Boss and The EST of WWE, as there was intrigue surrounding whether they would be able to coexist so close to their WrestleMania 37 match.

The relationship between the two was mostly cordial entering Fastlane, and their rivalry could best be described as friendly. Rather than running each other down verbally or attacking each other, they both announced their intent to prove they are the best women's wrestler in WWE at WrestleMania.

Because of the "anything you can do, I can do better" mentality that exists between Banks and Belair, the possibility of some miscommunications at Fastlane was undoubtedly present.

Jax and Baszler haven't always been 100 percent on the same page, but they have dominated the women's tag team division for months, and they undoubtedly had the teamwork advantage on their side.

The champions left Fastlane with the WWE women's tag team titles as expected, allowing Banks and Belair to focus solely on their upcoming showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).