NCAA Bracket 2021: March Madness Tournament Schedule and Coverage

Championship Week is in full swing, with a number of teams around the country already clinching automatic berths to the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

There is plenty to settle before Selection Sunday. The outcome of the Big Ten Tournament could have a major impact on top seeds, while typical blue bloods like Duke might have to run the table in the men's ACC Tournament just to reach the 68-team field.

Here is a closer look at the full schedule of play and television coverage details for March Madness, in addition to some of the top headlines ahead of tipoff.

2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Selection Sunday: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS

First Four: March 18 at Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; coverage begins 4 p.m. ET on truTV and TBS

First Round: March 18-20 at Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium; coverage begins 12 p.m. ET on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV

Second Round: March 21-22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and Lucas Oil Stadium; coverage begins 12 p.m ET on TBS, CBS, TNT and

Sweet 16: March 27-28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight: March 29-30 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four: April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship: April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Television Coverage

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET on CBS

First Four: 4 p.m. ET on truTV and TBS

First Round: 12 p.m. ET on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV

Second Round: 12 p.m ET on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV

Sweet 16: Coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET on March 27 and 1 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET on March 28; afternoon games on CBS, primetime games on TBS

Elite Eight: Coverage starts at 7 p.m ET on March 29 and 6 p.m. ET on March 30; Monday's games can be seen on CBS, Tuesday's games carried by TBS

Final Four: 5 p.m. ET on CBS

National Championship: 9 p.m. ET on CBS

Gonzaga Remains Unbeaten

Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs have gone wire-to-wire as the best team in the country, though BYU gave the Zags a tough test in the men's WCC Championship.

Gonzaga gave up 53 points and trailed by 12 at the half. The Zags looked to be in danger of possibly missing out on the top overall seed. But star freshman Jalen Suggs wouldn't let it happen.

Suggs took over down the stretch, hitting multiple big three-pointers and consistently creating offense for teammates. He scored eight points in a two-minute, 33-second span during which he also hit on a full-court assist to Joel Ayayi and recorded a block on the other end.

The freshman's late-game heroics were a microcosm of what makes Gonzaga so dangerous. Corey Kispert and Drew Timme are usually the team's top scoring options, but it was Suggs who made all the plays when it mattered most. Both Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard were in double figures for the Zags.

Few's crew will be tough to beat. Gonzaga led the country in both scoring and offensive rating. They have diverse options, with Timme operating on the low block and Kispert always posing a threat from beyond the arc. And Suggs is as good a playmaker and shot-creator as any.

Can the Zags complete the perfect season and win the first men's basketball championship in school history?

Chaos in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has been the best conference in college basketball this season.

Four teams ranked in the top 10 of the latest AP poll. Illinois moved up to No. 3 after a win at Ohio State, while the Michigan Wolverines fell to No. 4 in the nation. The Iowa Hawkeyes are at No. 5, and the Buckeyes are at No. 9.

That's not all, either. The Purdue Boilermakers moved up to No. 20, with both Wisconsin and Michigan State on the edge of the top 25.

Needless to say, there could be carnage during the men's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Is it possible the Big Ten could get three No. 1 seeds? Gonzaga would seem to have the top overall seed locked up. The Baylor Bears would all but clinch a No. 1 seed by winning the men's Big 12 tournament. But it appears well within reach for the Big Ten to get at least two No. 1 seeds—and maybe even three if the Bears suffer an early upset.

Duke Unlikely to Make the Field

The Duke Blue Devils entered the men's ACC tournament needing a deep run to even sniff a spot in the March Madness field of 68. They might even need to win the whole enchilada and get an automatic bid.

Could Mike Krzyzewski's team pull off a shocker? Well, they might have.

Duke made light work of Boston College on Tuesday before getting its first win of the season over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Freshman center Mark Williams emerged in a big way. Williams was one of the team's lone bright spots in the regular-season finale at North Carolina, scoring 18 points in the loss. He poured in 13 more against Boston College before putting together a massive 23-point, 19-rebound performance against the Cardinals.

But there's an issue. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the Blue Devils have a positive COVID-19 test, and will not play in their ACC quarterfinal against Florida State.

A win over the Seminoles would have been huge as a resume booster, and perhaps spurred Duke's run onward. But as Goodman iterated, it appears as though their season is done, barring an unforeseen selection from the committee.

All stats obtained via Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.