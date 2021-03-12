NCAA Tournament 2021: Ranking the Hottest Men's Teams Before Selection Sunday

0 of 10

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Momentum can be a valuable weapon in the men's NCAA tournament.

A hot streak down the stretch has sent some teams moving up seed lines and improved their overall standing. For other teams, a strong finish will be necessary just to be part of the March Madness conversation, and that includes the long list of mid-major standouts from one-bid leagues who have no choice but to finish strong to earn their spot.

Ahead we've ranked the hottest teams in the nation heading into Selection Sunday, based on a combination of performance over the last 10 games, quality of opponent and current trajectory. Included is a look at how each team has fared against projected tournament teams over its last 10, based on the Bracket Matrix as of Thursday afternoon.

We'll start with some mid-major teams on a roll that are still trying to clinch a spot.