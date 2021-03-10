    Bears Trade Rumors: Wilson, Watson Offers Likely to Include 'Boatload' of Picks

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 10, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, talks with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, during warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears appear willing to part with a "boatload" of draft picks in order to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans or Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.  

    Chicago has long struggled to find a franchise quarterback and patience may be running thin throughout Halas Hall. 

    "There is a real sense of panic in that building," An NFL executive told La Canfora. "Don't underestimate how desperate they are."

    Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as the Eagles shipped him to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

    The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

         

