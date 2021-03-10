Yankees' Zack Britton Says He Lost 18 Pounds in 10 Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After previously announcing he was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the offseason, New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton opened up about his experience with the virus.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Britton said that he lost 18 pounds in 10 days following his diagnosis.

"We're a few months out and I'm still finding my way back from it," he added.

Britton told Dan Martin of the New York Post in an email this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 in January. He noted, "it hit me pretty good. I lost a good amount of weight."

Martin noted that Britton hadn't thrown off a mound since Feb. 27 as he continues to get himself back into peak physical condition. The two-time All-Star noted on Wednesday that his diagnosis set his offseason throwing program back three to four weeks.

Britton likely won't be with the Yankees when they open the season. The team announced on Tuesday that the left-hander will have to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his pitching elbow. Manager Aaron Boone didn't want to put a timetable on his return until after the procedure is done.

This will be Britton's third full season in New York. He joined the team midway through the 2018 season in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The 33-year-old has a 1.90 ERA and 1.108 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 80.1 innings in the past two seasons combined.

The Yankees will open the 2021 regular season on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.