NCAA Tournament Bracket 2021: Predictions for Biggest Upsets of 1st Round

1 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Morehead State looks like a completely different team than the one that suffered blowout losses to the Kentucky Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes to begin nonconference play.

The Eagles went 17-3 in OVC play and have a single loss since the calendar flipped over to 2021. Three of their last four wins came against the two other top teams in the OVC.

Morehead State outlasted the 26-win Belmont Bruins in overtime on February 27, and then it dominated the league's top seed by 15 points to earn the first automatic bid into the Big Dance.

In between those victories, Morehead State ground out a three-point win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who finished with 22 victories.

Johni Broome, DeVon Cooper and Skyelar Potter all average over 10 points and at least five rebounds per game. Each member of the trio shoots over 42 percent from the field.

In West Virginia's last three losses, it failed to contain the top scorers on the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. The Bears put up 94 in a March 2 overtime win, while Avery Anderson and Cade Cunningham both achieved success against the Mountaineers in back-to-back Oklahoma State victories.

If the Mountaineers do not contain Morehead State's top producers, they could be set for a surprise exit against a team that shoots over 3 percent better from the field.

West Virginia is battle-tested and could use the experience from 10 Top 25 battles within the Big 12 to go on a deep run in March.

However, Morehead State should not be intimidated by West Virginia's talent level since it recently beat its top foes in the OVC.

The Eagles could take advantage of the poor results West Virginia has had to start the tournament under Huggins. The Mountaineers were taken down in the round of 64 in 2016 and won their 2017 opener by six points.

If West Virginia does not come out strong, it could be susceptible to another disappointing result in the Big Dance.