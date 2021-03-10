NCAA Tournament 2021: Top Sleeper Teams Heading into March Madness

0 of 3

Saul Young/Associated Press

Everybody knows who the favorites are heading into the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Gonzaga is undefeated after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. Baylor has only one loss and won the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time in program history. And the Big Ten is stacked with top teams, including Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.

But there are also some sleeper teams heading into March Madness. While several high-profile conference tourneys still have to take place, it's not too early to look ahead, considering the 68-team field for the NCAA tourney will be set by Sunday evening.

While top-seeded teams typically fare well, others often make surprising runs deep into the tournament. For example, UConn won the national title as a No. 7 seed in 2014, while VCU (2011) and Loyola Chicago (2018) previously reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

So which under-the-radar teams should you keep an eye on this March? Here's a look at three teams that could be in store for surprise runs.