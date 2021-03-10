NIT 2021: Tournament Dates, Seed Format and Bracket Release Info

0 of 3

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Although reaching the NCAA tournament is the ultimate goal, the NIT provides a postseason opportunity for the best teams on the wrong side of the bubble.

By no means is that to suggest the NIT is a perfect consolation prize, but it's still a way to win a championship.

And soon enough, we'll know the 16 teams battling for the NIT title. Since most major conferences are in the early stages of their tournament, the NIT field will be settled on Selection Sunday.

This early preview includes dates, the updated NIT selection process and some potential teams to know.