Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket 2021: Where to Download Complete Bracket

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us: the NCAA tournament.

That's right, it's March Madness, when we all ignore our work a little too much, obsess over our brackets and suddenly become experts on mid-major point guards we hadn't heard of a few months ago. It's glorious.

And it's time to fill out those brackets. To help you, a full printable bracket can be found here.

Let's take a look at some of the favorites at this year's tournament to help you fill out those picks.

Gonzaga

No team in men's college basketball has more talent than Gonzaga. It is 26-0, after all.

Jalen Suggs will likely be a top-five pick in this year's NBA draft, and Corey Kispert might be a lottery pick. Drew Timme is averaging a cool 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. Joel Ayayi is Gonzaga's fourth option on offense and averages 11.8 points while shooting 39.7 percent from three.

The Bulldogs have had talented teams in the past, but none have been this good. They are the clear favorites to win the title, which would be the first in school history. They may be the boring pick to win it all, but they're also the safe choice.

Baylor

The Bears have the look of a team that can win it all come March.

Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell lead a guard-heavy offense, which always plays well in the NCAA tournament. They are efficient on both ends of the court (third in adjusted offense, 44th in adjusted defense, per KenPom.com).

Oh, and they are 7-2 in games against teams who were ranked at the time of the game, including a win over Illinois.

These Bears are the real deal.

Michigan

The Wolverines went a combined 3-2 against Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State and Illinois. They are top-10 in both adjusted offense and defense. They have excellent balance with at least six players averaging seven or more points per game.

Michigan looked like a clear national championship contender before a tough final week of the regular season, when it lost two of three games. It was a rough stretch, but the good far outweighs the bad when it comes to these Wolverines.

Illinois

Illinois' last two wins of the regular season were on the road, against Michigan and Ohio State. It beat the Wolverines without its best player, Ayo Dosunmu. It has won 14 of its last 15, including wins over Iowa and Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament, and it stormed up the rankings to earn itself a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Don't sleep on the Fighting Illini. Outside of Gonzaga, no team in the nation is hotter than the Big Ten tournament champions.

Other Teams to Watch

Oklahoma State features arguably the most talented player in the country, Cade Cunningham, who might be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The Cowboys are capable of making some noise.

Iowa brings Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza to the tournament, making the Hawkeyes a threat.

Houston is seventh in adjusted offense and 16th in adjusted defense, led by talented junior guard Quentin Grimes.

Few teams play better defense than Loyola Chicago, which finished the season ranked first in defensive efficiency. If you are looking for a fun sleeper to make a Final Four run, that's an intriguing play.

Both the Big 12 and Big Ten were stacked this year. Don't be shocked if teams such as Ohio State, Purdue, Kansas, West Virginia, Texas or Texas Tech make a run. Those schools are all battle-tested after a tough conference slate.