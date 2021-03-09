ACC Tournament 2021: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and over-Under

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Duke Blue Devils' tumultuous season landed them in an unfamiliar position at the ACC tournament.

Mike Krzyzewski's team will play in the opening round of the competition in Greensboro, North Carolina after it ended the regular season with a blowout loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Duke is the highest seed scheduled to play on Tuesday and it will take on the worst team in the league: the Boston College Eagles.

On paper, it seems like a straightforward win for the Blue Devils, who are the largest betting favorite in the three games.

Despite the gap in the standings, the 12.5-point spread may not be the best bet of the day since Duke beat Boston College by a single point in their lone regular-season meeting.

The Pittsburgh Panthers should be the best bet on the spread on Tuesday since they have a short line in their favor against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are an eight-point favorite against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and while that may seem like a lot to give in their favor, they are coming in off their best win of the season.