March Madness 2021: Bracket Release Dates for Men's, Women's Tournaments

There hasn't been a men's team go undefeated and win the national championship since Indiana went 32-0 in the 1975-76 season. But No. 1 Gonzaga could change that this year.

The Bulldogs are currently 25-0 heading into the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament on Tuesday. They'll be looking to beat BYU and capture their eighth WCC tourney title in nine seasons. And having beaten BYU twice already this season, there's a strong chance they'll do so again.

Gonzaga will likely be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and it will be one of the favorites to win the national championship.

No. 2 Baylor is 21-1 and won the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time in program history. The Bears are now looking to win the conference tournament for the first time as well.

If Baylor keeps its momentum going through the end of the Big 12 tourney, it could be tough to beat in March Madness.

The Big Ten has several strong teams battling it out for the conference tournament championship this week. No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Ohio State are all contenders not only for the Big Ten tourney title but also to get hot and win the national championship.

Michigan won the Big Ten regular-season title by going 14-3 in conference play, but it lost two of its last three games. One of those defeats was against Illinois last Tuesday, and the Fighting Illini have won 11 of their past 12 games and are playing some of their best basketball of the year.

The SEC has a pair of strong teams in No. 6 Alabama and No. 8 Arkansas, while No. 7 Houston (AAC) or No. 14 Villanova (Big East) could also emerge as national title contenders out of their respective conferences. And don't count out the top ACC teams, such as No. 15 Florida State and No. 16 Virginia.

So while Gonzaga may be the early favorite to go all the way and pull off an undefeated season, there are plenty of other teams that could knock it off before then.