SEC Tournament 2021: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

0 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

What a difference a year made in the SEC. In 2020, Kentucky and Auburn were the top two seeds for the conference tournament, which ended up not getting completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, though, the Wildcats have struggled, while the Tigers won't even be playing in the tourney due to a self-imposed postseason ban.

Instead, Alabama and Arkansas are the top two seeds for the SEC tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Last year, the Crimson Tide were the No. 9 seed and the Razorbacks were at No. 11, so both have had impressive one-year turnarounds.

Kentucky, which has won the SEC tourney 31 times (25 more than any other school), is the No. 8 seed after going 8-9 in conference play during the regular season. It's the first time the Wildcats had a sub-.500 conference record since the 1988-89 campaign.

Can Kentucky turn things around in tournament play? Will Alabama and Arkansas keep their regular-season momentum going? Or could another team rise up and challenge for the tourney title?

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's SEC tournament.