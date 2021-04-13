    Cam Reddish's Achilles Injury to Be Re-Evaluated by Hawks in 2 Weeks

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 13, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, Pool)
    Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks will re-evaluate forward Cam Reddish as he continues to recover from a nonsurgical procedure on his Achilles.

    "Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed his rehabilitation activities to include spot shooting and will be introduced to straight line running later this week," the Hawks said Tuesday. "An update will be provided in two weeks."

    The Duke product hasn't quite hit his stride in the NBA, averaging 10.7 points on 37.8 percent shooting through 84 games with the Hawks, who drafted him with the No. 10 pick in 2019.

    The 21-year-old's slow progression has been hindered lately by the Achilles injury, which kept him out of six games in the first half of the year prior to his procedure. That put him in a walking boot and forced him to miss 18 games and counting.

    The 29-25 Hawks will look to Danilo Gallinari to fill the hole at small forward, though the veteran's stats aren't much better than what Reddish has produced thus far. Gallinari is averaging 13.4 points through 39 games.

