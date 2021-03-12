The 10 Best Signature Pitches in MLB History

0 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

As if hitting a ball with a round bat isn't difficult enough, making contact is just about impossible when the pitcher has perfected what he's about to throw.

Dozens of hurlers have become synonymous with a specialty pitch and staked their claim to boasting the most untouchable delivery in MLB history. Mariano Rivera's cutter, for example, is one of the most recognizable and would generate the least amount of debate.

And we're highlighting the best of the best.

The list—which is organized alphabetically and not a ranking—is subjective but considers the player's career performance and the legend of his signature pitch.