Big 12 Tournament 2021: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Big 12 men's basketball tournament is set to tip-off on March 10 with several teams heading to the NCAA Tournament looking to make a statement while contending for a conference title.

Kansas and Iowa State have traditionally run the tournament. The Jayhawks and Cyclones have won every iteration of the event since 2012. This could be a year where that cycle is broken.

The Baylor Bears are the odds-on favorite as the No. 1 seed, the Cyclones are definitely out of the race and Kansas is part of a large group of contenders that haven't really separated themselves from the pack.

With more than half of the conference expected to be in the NCAA Tournament, the committee could be looking at some of these matchups to determine seeding. Here's a look at the complete schedule, odds and key matchups for an eventful extended weekend of conference tourney action.