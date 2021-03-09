Potential Chaos Teams in Men's College Basketball Power Conference Tournaments

0 of 6

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

College basketball conference tournaments often don't go according to plan. Instead, chaos will disrupt what most analysts and fans expect from the final matchups before March Madness.

In this case, chaos comes in many forms.

The most obvious is a top-seeded team losing in an early round. But it also could be removing a potential quality win for a bubble team, or preventing a bubble team from even reaching the round of a conference tournament that offers a meaningful win.

Yes, the list of power conferences, high-majors and mid-majors can be debated. Our focus is the traditional Power Five of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC, plus the Big East.