Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's Record for Most Weeks as ATP No. 1

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 player in tennis for the 311th week, officially surpassing Roger Federer for the most weeks atop the rankings in ATP Tour history.

"It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport," Djokovic said in a statement. "To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible."

Djokovic's victory at the Australian Open last month ensured he'd pass Federer on the all-time list, and he is currently in his 36th consecutive week at No. 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.