    Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's Record for Most Weeks as ATP No. 1

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021 in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Hamish Blair/Associated Press

    Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 player in tennis for the 311th week, officially surpassing Roger Federer for the most weeks atop the rankings in ATP Tour history.

    "It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport," Djokovic said in a statement. "To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible."

    Djokovic's victory at the Australian Open last month ensured he'd pass Federer on the all-time list, and he is currently in his 36th consecutive week at No. 1.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Serena Williams Praises Meghan Markle For Oprah Interview, 'So Proud Of You'

      Serena Williams Praises Meghan Markle For Oprah Interview, 'So Proud Of You'
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Williams Praises Meghan Markle For Oprah Interview, 'So Proud Of You'

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Serena Williams Shows Support for 'Selfless Friend' Meghan Markle Following Oprah Interview

      Serena Williams Shows Support for 'Selfless Friend' Meghan Markle Following Oprah Interview
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Williams Shows Support for 'Selfless Friend' Meghan Markle Following Oprah Interview

      Trace William Cowen
      via Complex

      International Women's Day: Serena Williams reads reimagined version of Kipling's famous poem, ‘If'

      International Women's Day: Serena Williams reads reimagined version of Kipling's famous poem, ‘If'
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      International Women's Day: Serena Williams reads reimagined version of Kipling's famous poem, ‘If'

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Federer ready to play long game on eve of his long-awaited return

      Federer ready to play long game on eve of his long-awaited return
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Federer ready to play long game on eve of his long-awaited return

      Tumaini Carayol
      via the Guardian