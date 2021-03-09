NCAA Tournament 2021: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Start of Championship Week

0 of 7

Curtis Compton/Associated Press

While there's no question that March Madness is more significant, conference championship week is the most exciting stretch of the men's college basketball season.

And for bubble teams, this is the defining stretch of their campaign.

Although an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament is at stake, most bubble teams won't ultimately make a deep run. Still, they can pick up a quality win (or two!) to pad their resumes at a crucial time. On the other hand, early losses in conference tourneys can be crushing for a fringe team's March Madness aspirations.

This list, which is subjective, highlights some of the most notable bubble teams. The focus is on their current situations and conference tourney outlooks, not a projection of upcoming results.