49ers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

March 17 is right around the corner. That date marks the start of 2021 NFL free agency, and the first opportunity of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers to begin improving their roster. While successful teams are often built through the draft, San Francisco isn't exactly starting from scratch.

The 49ers are just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and their 2020 campaign was largely derailed by injuries. With just a few key additions, they could be right back in the championship mix. Armed with a projected $24 million in cap space, the 49ers can afford to make some significant moves.

That includes retaining some key contributors, but San Francisco should have the cap space to also add a new piece or two to the proverbial puzzle.

Where should the Niners spend there money? We will examine three pending free agents they should prioritize in the coming free-agency period.