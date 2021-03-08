SEC Tournament 2021: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2021 SEC men's basketball tournament has the potential to be one of the most wide-open competitions during Championship Week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the only SEC team to finish the regular season with fewer than three defeats. The Arkansas Razorbacks used a late surge to take the No. 2 seed, but even they experienced some struggles during conference play.

Every team beneath Alabama and Arkansas suffered six or more SEC losses, and it took until the final day of play to determine the seedings. The parity throughout SEC play suggests there could be plenty of even matchups in Nashville and that the tournament could be taken by one of the lower seeds.

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule

SEC Tournament Odds

Alabama: +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Arkansas: +300

Tennessee: +500

Florida: +600

LSU: +700

Missouri: +1000

Kentucky: +1500

Ole Miss: +2500

Mississippi State: +6000

Georgia: +10000

South Carolina: +10000

Texas A&M: +20000

Vanderbilt: +20000

Via Oddschecker.

Alabama and Arkansas command the most respect from a betting perspective because of how consistent they were during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide only lost to ranked sides in league play. They fell to the Missouri Tigers on February 6 and to Arkansas on February 24. In both matchups, Nate Oats' side failed to reach the 70-point mark. It scored at least 70 points in 15 of its 16 league victories.

Alabama should be able to handle the Mississippi State Bulldogs or Kentucky Wildcats in the quarterfinals. Mississippi State was the only team to hold Alabama beneath 70 points in a league win, but it only mustered 59 points in that game.

The top seed should have a fairly easy path to the championship game since the fourth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers have been an up-and-down team of late. Rick Barnes' program has not won consecutive games since February 6 and 10.

Arkansas and LSU could face tougher challenges than Alabama to reach the title game since the Missouri is better than a No. 7 seed and Ole Miss will be fighting for its NCAA men's basketball tournament life.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi listed Ole Miss as one of his "next four out" teams Sunday. The Rebels won three of their last four regular-season games to put themselves in that position.

Kermit Davis' team has victories over Missouri, Tennessee and the Auburn Tigers, who are ineligible for the postseason. Ole Miss could be an intriguing sleeper pick at +2500 because it has the most to play for in Nashville.

Missouri lost five of its final seven games, but at its best, it was a Top 25 team that could hang with the best teams in the league. If the Tigers fix their issues, they could be a thorn in the side to Arkansas, whom they beat once and pushed to overtime in a second meeting.

The Razorbacks are hot, but if Missouri plays them tight again in the quarterfinals, it may shake up the entire bracket.

Of course, the SEC tournament could go to chalk and have an Alabama-Arkansas final. But with the way the league has played out this season, one or two unexpected results should happen given the quality of teams seeded from No. 3 to No. 7.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.