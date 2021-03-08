Big 12 Tournament 2021: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Preview

0 of 4

Kathy Batten/Associated Press

Baylor has been the top team in the Big 12 all season. But will that carry over to the conference tournament?

After winning the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time in program history, the Bears are the the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 tournament and will also be looking to win the tourney title for the first time. The tournament gets underway at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Baylor is 21-1 and went 13-1 in Big 12 play during the regular season. But No. 2-seeded Kansas (12-6 in conference play), No. 3-seeded Texas (11-6), No. 4-seeded West Virginia (11-6) and No. 5-seeded Oklahoma State (11-7) have all had strong seasons and will be looking to try to knock off the Bears.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Big 12 tournament.