    MaCio Teague Hits 10 3s in 35-Point Performance as Baylor Tops Texas Tech

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    MaCio Teague put the perfect cherry on top of Baylor's regular season. 

    The senior guard was on fire from deep Sunday, hitting 10 threes (on 12 attempts) in Baylor's 88-73 win over Texas Tech. It's hard to top a 35-point performance on Senior Day. 

    Jared Butler added 18 points and five assists for the Bears, while Davion Mitchell went for 17 points and seven assists. Baylor also held Mac McClung to just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting.

    The conference champions will head into the Big 12 tournament with a 21-1 record. They'll be in action next on Thursday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m. ET, when they'll face the winner of TCU vs. Kansas State.

    No. 3 Baylor had an excellent week, with wins over West Virginia in overtime and Cade Cunningham's Oklahoma State. The Bears also clinched their first conference title since 1950 and finished the regular season undefeated at home. 

    Few performances this season were better than what they offered Sunday, as Baylor finished an impressive 15-of-24 from three as a team and had four starters finish with double-digit points. The Bears have made it quite clear that they are a legitimate national championship contender this season. 

    As for Texas Tech, the No. 18 Red Raiders will close the regular season at 17-9. Their first game in the Big 12 tournament is to be determined.

