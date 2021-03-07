Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly 'Looks Like' He'll Retire Despite Broncos Interest

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly 'Looks Like' He'll Retire Despite Broncos InterestMarch 7, 2021
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick might be hanging up his cleats.
According to NFL writer John Clayton, it "looks like [Fitzpatrick's] going to retire." Clayton added that the Denver Broncos had made contact with the free-agent quarterback this offseason but "it looks like he's going to be out of the mix."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB