Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly 'Looks Like' He'll Retire Despite Broncos Interest

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick might be hanging up his cleats.

According to NFL writer John Clayton, it "looks like [Fitzpatrick's] going to retire." Clayton added that the Denver Broncos had made contact with the free-agent quarterback this offseason but "it looks like he's going to be out of the mix."

