    Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly 'Looks Like' He'll Retire Despite Broncos Interest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to throw a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas.The Dolphins won the game 26-25. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick might be hanging up his cleats.

    According to NFL writer John Clayton, it "looks like [Fitzpatrick's] going to retire." Clayton added that the Denver Broncos had made contact with the free-agent quarterback this offseason but "it looks like he's going to be out of the mix."

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB

      Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Quality O-Linemen to Be Widely Available

      The NFL's shrinking cap could boost the free-agent class for linemen ➡️

      Quality O-Linemen to Be Widely Available
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Quality O-Linemen to Be Widely Available

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos free agency: 12 cornerbacks team should consider

      Broncos free agency: 12 cornerbacks team should consider
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Broncos free agency: 12 cornerbacks team should consider

      Jon Heath
      via Broncos Wire

      Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase 😬

      These seven recent free-agent acquisitions missed the mark on expectations

      Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase 😬

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report