NCAA Conference Tournaments 2021: Last-Second Predictions for Major Conferences

There's no clearer microcosm for the chaos that's been the 2020-21 college basketball season than the ACC. Preseason expectations were typically high with four programs ranked in the AP Top 25. But Duke and North Carolina struggled from the start, and the rest of the conference has mostly been unable to capitalize on that power vacuum.

We'll tentatively pick Virginia over Florida State, Virginia Tech and several other decent candidates.

This hasn't been one of Tony Bennett's stronger efforts, especially considering he's (technically) the head coach of the defending champions. The Cavaliers ranking 31st in KenPom.com's defensive efficiency metric is particularly surprising, given that Bennett's previous teams boasted some of the most potent defenses in college basketball history.

But it's that recent legacy of March success that makes Virginia a team worth counting on in this chaotic year.

Bennett famously brought his 2018-19 club back from ignominy to win the last NCAA title, a feat that must have taken enormous strength. Two of the 2020-21 team's starting five—point guard Kihei Clark and big man Jay Huff—played in that title game and are similarly battle-tested.

Add in productive Marquette transfer Sam Hauser (15.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 44.4 3PT%) and sniper Trey Murphy III and there's certainly a recipe for Bennett to add to his already stellar postseason legacy.

Given what we outlined earlier, you might be best served picking an ACC team out of a hat and betting on it to win the conference tournament. But we'll take the club with the best combination of talent and experience.