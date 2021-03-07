Tim Elliott Explains Calling Jordan Espinosa 'Woman Beater' During UFC Fight

Associated Press

During their bout at UFC 259, Tim Elliott accused Jordan Espinosa of violence against a woman in 2018, but Elliott said afterward he didn't want it to be picked up by the broadcast.

"I didn't say that for anybody else to hear, because I don't know the whole story," he told reporters (h/t TMZ Sports). "... That was supposed to be between him and I."

Elliott explained he received a message from someone accusing Espinosa of choking a woman along with pictures of marks around her neck.

During their match Saturday night, Elliott called his opponent out on it as a method of trash talking.

"I heard you choked your girl in 2018," Elliott was heard saying. "Are you a woman beater? She messaged me."

Espinosa's manager, Bryan Hamper, said after the match the accusation was "reckless slander."