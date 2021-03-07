Tim Elliott Explains Calling Jordan Espinosa 'Woman Beater' During UFC Fight

Tim Elliott Explains Calling Jordan Espinosa 'Woman Beater' During UFC FightMarch 7, 2021
During their bout at UFC 259, Tim Elliott accused Jordan Espinosa of violence against a woman in 2018, but Elliott said afterward he didn't want it to be picked up by the broadcast.
"I didn't say that for anybody else to hear, because I don't know the whole story," he told reporters (h/t TMZ Sports). "... That was supposed to be between him and I."
Elliott explained he received a message from someone accusing Espinosa of choking a woman along with pictures of marks around her neck.
During their match Saturday night, Elliott called his opponent out on it as a method of trash talking.
"I heard you choked your girl in 2018," Elliott was heard saying. "Are you a woman beater? She messaged me."
Espinosa's manager, Bryan Hamper, said after the match the accusation was "reckless slander."
