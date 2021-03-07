NCAA Tournament 2021: Predicting Favorites for March Madness Bracket

0 of 4

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

For the majority of the NCAA men's college basketball season, the talk was about the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears being the two best teams.

Over the last few weeks, the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini pushed themselves into the conversation of elite teams.

Michigan displayed no effects from a long pause in play and reeled off some tremendous Big Ten wins. Illinois earned arguably the best win of the season, when it blew out the Wolverines with Ayo Dosunmu out injured.

Illinois backed up its claim for the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday, as it knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road with Dosunmu back in the lineup.

Gonzaga and Baylor should still remain at, or near, the top of every favorites list to win the Big Dance, but those conversations must involve the Big Ten's two best sides as well.