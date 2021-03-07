Big 12 Tournament 2021: Preview, Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 3

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

All eyes are on Baylor as Championship Week begins and Selection Sunday draws nearer. The Bears not only have the opportunity to end the streak of tournament wins by Kansas and Iowa State, but they can also confirm their status as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a strong run.

Baylor has just one loss in conference play. An ugly offensive night that saw them shoot 34.8 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from the line gave way to a 71-58 loss to the Jayhawks, who aren't up to their normal standard.

That off night wasn't indicative of what the Bears have done all season. They are among the most balanced teams in the country, ranking third in offensive efficiency and a respectable 25th in defense by KenPom's metrics.

Kansas is always a threat to win the Big 12 tournament and can't be overlooked, though. This isn't the best Jayhawks team, but they have a balanced group that features five scorers who average more than 10 points per game.

They also have the top defense in the conference by KenPom's defensive efficiency.

Kansas is part of a large contingent in the conference that could best be qualified as "flawed but dangerous". That's a perfect description of West Virginia. The Mountaineers have the offensive firepower to take Baylor to overtime and score 89 points, but their defense is bad enough to give up 85 to an Oklahoma State team without Cade Cunningham.

They're stumbling into the tournament with losses in two of their past three games.

Speaking of Cunningham and the Cowboys, the star guard's health will be a critical storyline in the tournament. He sat out the West Virginia game because of an ankle injury. The Pokes showed they have some depth by beating the Mountaineers without him but they are clearly more dangerous with him.

There is still some seeding to be figured out, but the parity in the middle of the league should make for an interesting tournament.

Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma join the Cowboys as teams ranked 15-18 in both the AP and the Coaches Polls.

When those teams are involved, it's difficult to forecast who will come out on top.

Predicted Final: Baylor 75, Kansas 68

Baylor has proved itself as one of the top teams in the nation this season. In a competitive Big 12, they have only lost one game, and that was the result of a total collapse of their usually potent offense.

They should be able to advance to the final, where the most likely opponent team is the Kansas team that handed them their only loss. The Jayhawks defense is good, but is it good enough to handcuff the explosive Bears a second time?

Probably not. Baylor gets the job done and rides into March Madness as a No. 1 seed and Big 12 champion.