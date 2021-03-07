Big East Tournament 2021: Conference’s Top Threats to Outlast Villanova

0 of 3

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Villanova has been nearly impossible to beat in the Big East tournament in recent years. Before the 2020 tourney was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats had reached the championship game in five straight years, winning on four occasions.

This season, Villanova is the No. 1 seed for the men's Big East tournament and could be poised to win it again. The tourney is set to get underway Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Wildcats won't be in action until Thursday's quarterfinals, when they will take on either Georgetown or Marquette.

While neither of those teams is likely to take down Villanova, there are some others that could end the Wildcats' recent run of success. Villanova has lost four conference games this season, so it is possible for a Big East team to beat the Wildcats, even if they are strong. In fact, Villanova ended the regular season with two losses in three games, falling to Butler and Providence.

Here's a look at several teams that could be a challenging opponent for Villanova in this year's Big East tournament.