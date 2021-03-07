Big 10 Tournament 2021: Predicting Bracket Before Sunday's Regular-Season Finale

0 of 4

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Although Michigan still has one regular-season game remaining, it's secured its seeding for the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines won the conference's regular-season championship for the first time since 2014, and they will be the No. 1 seed for the tourney.

However, with four Big Ten regular-season games still to take place Sunday, the bracket for the Big Ten tournament isn't set, and several teams still have an opportunity to improve their seeding before the tourney.

The Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will conclude with the championship game March 14. Last year's tournament was canceled after the first round because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning No. 9 Michigan State is the defending champion.

Here are predictions for what will happen in Sunday's regular-season finales and how the bracket will look for this year's Big Ten tournament.