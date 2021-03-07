    Aljamain Sterling Wants UFC Rematch Against Petr Yan After Controversial DQ Win

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 7, 2021

    Aljamain Sterling celebrates after defeating Cody Stamann in their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Petr Yan lost his UFC Bantamweight Championship belt to challenger Aljamain Sterling after delivering an illegal knee, causing a fourth-round disqualification.

    Sterling is now the champion, but he appears ready and willing to give Yan a shot at getting his belt back:

    Yan publicly apologized to Sterling for the illegal knee and said it wasn't intentional:

    The ex-champ was winning on the official scorecards going into the fourth round, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

    The 28-year-old was arguably winning the fourth round, too, landing 32 significant strikes to Sterling's 24 and delivering the round's only takedown, per UFC Stats.

    However, Yan will not be going home with the belt following the knee, marking the first time a UFC belt has changed hands due to a disqualification, per ESPN Stats & Info.

