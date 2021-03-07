ACC Tournament 2021: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Regular Season

0 of 4

Ethan Hyman/Associated Press

There was one path for Virginia to claim the ACC regular-season title Saturday: a win over Louisville and a Notre Dame upset win over Florida State. And that's exactly how the day unfolded.

The Cavaliers are the ACC regular-season champions for the third time in four years, and they will be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, which gets underway Tuesday. Virginia, Florida State (No. 2 seed), Virginia Tech (No. 3) and Georgia Tech (No. 4) all earned double byes and won't return to action until Thursday's quarterfinals.

Last year's ACC tournament was canceled after the second round because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the tourney title was last awarded in 2019, when Duke won.

Here's a look at the full bracket and schedule for the ACC tournament, followed by some predictions for how it will unfold.