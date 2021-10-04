Cade Cunningham Has No Timeline for Return from Ankle Injury, Per Pistons' Casey

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told reporters Monday that rookie guard Cade Cunningham doesn't have a timetable for his return from an ankle injury.



Rod Beard of the Detroit News reported last week that Cunningham suffered a "mild ankle injury" during training camp.

"Healthwise, just like any other training camp, you're going to have nicks and bruises and turned ankles, but nothing is at all serious—zero," Casey said Friday. "Cade has a turned ankle. It's very mild, but we're going to be cautious, just to make sure that he recovers before next week."

Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He has joined a young and rebuilding Pistons team that will look to him to bring the team back to the playoffs.

Cunningham's one year at Oklahoma State ended with him being named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the best men's and women's college basketball players. He was also named a first-team All-American.

During his collegiate season, Cunningham sat out a Jan. 23 contest versus Baylor and a Jan. 25 matchup against Iowa State because of COVID-19 protocols. He was present on the sideline for both games but did not play.

Cunningham also suffered a sprained left ankle after he accidentally stepped on Baylor (now Sacramento Kings) guard Davion Mitchell's foot while dribbling up the court in the final minute of his team's road game at the Bears on March 4.