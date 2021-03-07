FCF 2021 Playoff Schedule, Potential Matchups, Preview and Predictions

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Former NFL star wide receiver Josh Gordon capped the inaugural Fan Controlled Football regular season with a Hail Mary touchdown catch to guide the Zappers to a 32-26 win over the previously undefeated Beasts on Saturday.

Gordon finished with four catches, 70 yards and two touchdowns in his FCF debut. His presence makes the Zappers a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs, even if the team finished just 2-2 during the regular season.

Despite the loss, the Beasts finished with an FCF-best 3-1 record to earn first place.

Like many aspects of this league, the postseason format is quite unique. As clarified during the Twitch broadcast, the Beasts will get to choose their semifinal playoff opponent, leaving the other two teams to face off against each other. Semifinal coverage will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FCF's Twitch, followed by a championship game the following week.

The Beasts will have the option to choose from the 2-2 Wild Aces, 1-3 Glacier Boyz or Zappers.

On paper, the Glacier Boyz performed the worst, but rosters have been changing before every game as the result of FCF's weekly player drafts.

However, rosters should appear most similar to the Week 4 iterations following the latest draft, with the FCF website explaining the parameters for the postseason: "With Week 4 action scheduled for Saturday night, all players drafted on Wednesday night will remain on their respective teams until the conclusion of the championship slated for Week 6 (players can be added while defense and O-line may be shifted due to playoff seedings)."

Each team also has numerous franchise-tagged players added as the season has gone along. Gordon is one such player on the Zappers, who also have ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, although he has sat out the last two weeks due to injury.

It's hard to imagine that the Beasts will pick the Zappers after they just took them down. The Zappers look like the team to beat after a resounding victory that included the debut of Gordon, who made a big difference early with a touchdown catch and a two-point conversion later on:

The Zappers also feature Anthony Jones, who added a pair of touchdowns Saturday to the three he had entering the game for five total in four games.

The Beasts aren't slouches either thanks largely to quarterback Quinton Flowers, who has been the league's top player thanks in part to his 11 touchdowns.

However, he missed some time late after suffering an apparent hamstring injury down the stretch. His replacement, TJ Edwards II, did well, however, so the Beasts could be well-set at quarterback either way.

The Beasts will also get a playoff boost with the addition of ex-NFL running back Robert Turbin before the playoffs. They appear to still be a top-two FCF team.

Ultimately, the guess here is a championship rematch of the epic Week 4 matchup, with Gordon once again proving to be the difference to give the Zappers the first-ever FCF championship.