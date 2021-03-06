Capitals' Tom Wilson Suspended 7 Games for Hit on Bruins' Brandon Carlo

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended seven games by the NHL for his hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday night.

The league announced Wilson's discipline on Saturday night, shortly after announcing a hearing for the Caps enforcer.

The play occurred in the first period of Boston's 5-1 win over the Capitals. Carlo was tangled up against the boards with Jakub Vrana when Wilson zoomed in and appeared to hit his head into the glass. The Bruins defenseman immediately grabbed his head and fell to his knees.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that Carlo was hospitalized as a result of the hit.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Wilson was going to have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety to discuss potential discipline.

Wyshynski noted that an in-person hearing typically suggests the league is considering a suspension of more than five games.

Wilson has a long history of discipline due to rules violations. The 26-year-old was suspended four different times in the span of 105 games between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He received a 20-game ban in October 2018 for a hit to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during a preseason game.

A neutral arbitrator reduced Wilson's suspension from 20 to 14 games the following month. He has racked up 1,052 penalty minutes in 543 games played.

Wilson is in his eighth season with the Capitals. He was drafted in the first round (No. 16 overall) by the franchise in 2012.