Amanda Nunes Beats Megan Anderson Via 1st-Round Submission at UFC 259

Amanda Nunes added another victory to her ever-growing resume with a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson in the co-main event of UFC 259 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Nunes wasted no time in showing her superior skill on the feet, which ultimately gave way to her grappling to finish out the rest of the fight.

Nunes overwhelmed Anderson early and often. She tagged her with brutal right hands and combinations before ultimately looking for the submission against a downed Anderson.

She was unable to close out her first attempt at a choke but was able to seamlessly transition to an armbar-triangle to draw the tap.

Anderson wasn't expected to give Nunes much issue but she was a much larger opponent. At six-foot, Anderson was a legitimate 145er but Nunes had no issues overpowering her and bringing about the end of the fight early.

At this point, the hardest thing is coming up with matchups for the double-champion that even have intrigue.

There's no debate over Nunes being the most dominant woman in the history of the sport at this point. She's now defended both the bantamweight and featherweight belts multiple times, with few of those fights even being competitive.

In Anderson, she can now add a woman with a four-inch height advantage who has been a career-long featherweight to her list of vanquished foes. Nunes has only fought at the 145-pound limit three times in the UFC.

The list of fighters Nunes has beaten includes six former UFC champions in Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko and Cris Cyborg. The only question now is how long can she continue to keep the motivation to be better than everyone else.

The answer lies in her quest for history. The Lioness has visions of breaking records held by men in the sport.

"I reached my other goals, so what is the next challenge?" Nunes told E. Spencer Kyte of UFC.com. "[The next challenge is to] beat the record for the most title defenses. I want to do it better than the guys."

That record currently belongs to former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who had a streak of 11 title defenses. With the win over Anderson, Nunes has successfully defended her two titles a combined seven times.

She's well on her way to her goal, and frankly, there aren't many options out there that would make one think 11 is going to be out of her reach.