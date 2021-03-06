    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Discusses Motivation, 'Competitive Drive for Excellence'

    Three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has a resume on par with some of the greatest players in NFL history, but he isn't content with what he's accomplished as he prepares for his 17th season. 

    In an interview with Zenith CEO Julien Tornare (h/t Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press-Gazette), Rodgers discussed what motivates him:

    “We have to have something inside us that drives us. I think there's a competitive drive for excellence that every successful person has, and success to me isn't about money or status. Success is about doing your absolute best and being comfortable looking in the mirror, going to sleep at night knowing you did your absolute best. That's true success." 

    Rodgers has assembled a Hall of Fame resume during his 16 seasons with the Packers. The 37-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro First Team selection. 

    There was talk after the 2019 season that Rodgers' career was on a downward trajectory. Green Bay even seemed to start preparing a succession plan by trading up in the 2020 NFL draft to select Jordan Love with the 26th pick. 

    Rodgers responded by leading the NFL and setting career-highs in completion percentage (70.7) and touchdown passes (48) in 2020. 

    He is one of six players in NFL history to win the Associated Press MVP award at least three times. The Packers have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 seasons with Rodgers as their starting quarterback, including a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. 

