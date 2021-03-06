ACC Tournament 2021: Bracket Predictions Before Final Regular-Season Games

0 of 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Only four games remain on the ACC's men's regular-season basketball schedule. Then it's tournament time.

After Saturday's action, this year's ACC tournament bracket will be set, but there's still much to be decided in these final regular-season games. That includes the battle for the No. 1 seed, which could end up being secured by either Florida State or Virginia.

The ACC tournament will get underway Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will conclude with the championship game March 13.

The only teams locked into seeds for the tournament are the three at the bottom of the standings: Miami (No. 13), Wake Forest (No. 14) and Boston College (No. 15). There could be plenty of movement among the top 12 teams based on Saturday's four games.

Here are predictions for how things will unfold Saturday and how that will shape the field for this year's ACC tournament.