Report: Bot Twitter Accounts Surface Defending WFT's Culture Under Daniel Snyder

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is the subject of an independent investigation into the team's workplace culture after 15 female ex-team employees said they were sexually harassed while they were with the organization. That is in addition to other reports of team employee misconduct against two female reporters and former team cheerleaders.

Amid news that the Beth Wilkinson-led investigation is nearing its completion, Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter uncovered what appears to be a series of Twitter bot accounts that are praising owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team. Some retweeted examples can be found below:

Most of the Twitter accounts appear to follow the same pattern: They were created in mid-to-late October, and the oldest post on the account is an image of the apparent Twitter user.

However, that image is different from the original profile image, and the remainder of the Twitter feed mainly includes positive support for WFT or pro-WFT retweets.

Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch relayed the Barstool report while also noticing that a pro-WFT Facebook advertising blitz that promotes an NYCTalk.com article discussing Snyder's charity work appears to have taken place.

Per Phillips, "the website is not updated regularly, does not have any contact information, and its domain is registered privately."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The positive public relations drive is in addition to news from Phillips that Snyder has filed numerous lawsuits attempting to discover which ex-employees made claims against the team.

Phillips also reported that Snyder has hired numerous private investigators who have visited women that have made claims against the team.

Last July, Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported that 15 women said that they were sexually harassed by team employees.

Snyder soon hired Wilkinson, a founding partner at Wilkinson Walsh LLP, to lead an independent investigation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his pre-Super Bowl press conference in early February that the investigation was close to completion.