    Jon Jones Says Jan Blachowicz Will Knock out Israel Adesanya in Deleted Tweet

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 5, 2021

    Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. Jones is scheduled to fight Anthony Smith on March 2 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Former UFC champion Jon Jones isn't holding back on his prediction for Saturday's UFC 259 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz. 

    Well, he may have held back a tiny bit. 

    Jones tweeted—then quickly deleted—that Blachowicz would knock out the undefeated middleweight champion. 

    Adesanya (20-0, 15 KOs) is attempting to add the light heavyweight belt to his collection by facing Blachowicz, the current champion. The 38-year-old from Poland is 27-8 with eight knockouts. Getting No. 9 against Adesanya won't be easy. 

    Whether or not Jones shows up to watch the bout in person, Adesanya may have some choice words for him should he emerge victorious on Saturday as hype continues to build toward a potential super-fight later this year between the two UFC powerhouses. 

    Related

      Across the MMA Universe 👊

      Adesanya has that 'Eye of the Tiger' mentality ahead of his fight to join elite club, plus more stores leading into UFC 259 📲

      Across the MMA Universe 👊
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Across the MMA Universe 👊

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Adesanya vs. Blachowicz Preview

      B/R's full head-to-toe breakdown of UFC 259's champion vs. champion main event ➡️

      Adesanya vs. Blachowicz Preview
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya vs. Blachowicz Preview

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Cormier Says He's Not AEW's Mystery Signing

      Cormier Says He's Not AEW's Mystery Signing
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Cormier Says He's Not AEW's Mystery Signing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Adesanya Chasing History at UFC 259 and Beyond

      Adesanya Chasing History at UFC 259 and Beyond
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya Chasing History at UFC 259 and Beyond

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting