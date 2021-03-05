Jon Jones Says Jan Blachowicz Will Knock out Israel Adesanya in Deleted Tweet

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC champion Jon Jones isn't holding back on his prediction for Saturday's UFC 259 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

Well, he may have held back a tiny bit.

Jones tweeted—then quickly deleted—that Blachowicz would knock out the undefeated middleweight champion.

Adesanya (20-0, 15 KOs) is attempting to add the light heavyweight belt to his collection by facing Blachowicz, the current champion. The 38-year-old from Poland is 27-8 with eight knockouts. Getting No. 9 against Adesanya won't be easy.

Whether or not Jones shows up to watch the bout in person, Adesanya may have some choice words for him should he emerge victorious on Saturday as hype continues to build toward a potential super-fight later this year between the two UFC powerhouses.